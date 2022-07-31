Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC reduced its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $211,000. 626 Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 140.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 24,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $284.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 198.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.37. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $287.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,672 shares of company stock worth $40,290,945. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $174.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.61.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

