Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the June 30th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 509,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 15.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Enochian Biosciences

In related news, major shareholder Serhat Gumrukcu sold 253,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $2,027,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,273,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,184,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enochian Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Enochian Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Enochian Biosciences by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Enochian Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Enochian Biosciences Trading Up 2.2 %

ENOB stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.30. 72,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,933. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a market cap of $121.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.96. Enochian Biosciences has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $13.78.

Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

Enochian Biosciences Company Profile

Enochian Biosciences, Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), influenza and coronavirus infections, and cancer. The company's lead candidate includes ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; ENOB-HV-11, a preventative HIV vaccine; ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HB-01, a coopting HBV polymerase.

