Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by RGT Wealth Advisors LLC

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 48.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

