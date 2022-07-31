Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) and Largo (NYSE:LGO) Head to Head Survey

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Rating) and Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.2% of Energy Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Energy Fuels shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Energy Fuels and Largo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A Largo 0 2 2 0 2.50

Profitability

Largo has a consensus target price of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 145.61%. Given Largo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Largo is more favorable than Energy Fuels.

This table compares Energy Fuels and Largo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Fuels -39.53% -14.51% -13.44% Largo 8.24% 7.14% 6.03%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Energy Fuels and Largo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Fuels $3.18 million 330.66 $1.54 million $0.01 671.67 Largo $198.28 million 2.48 $22.57 million $0.25 30.40

Largo has higher revenue and earnings than Energy Fuels. Largo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energy Fuels, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Largo has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Largo beats Energy Fuels on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah. It also holds interests in uranium and uranium/vanadium properties and projects in various stages of exploration, permitting, and evaluation located in Utah, Wyoming, Arizona, New Mexico, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

About Largo

Largo Inc. engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications. The company offers renewable energy solutions through Largo Clean Energy. Its products are sourced from vanadium deposits at the Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Largo Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Largo Inc. in November 2021. Largo Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

