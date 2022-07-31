Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 108.2% from the June 30th total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Price Performance

NYSE:EPWR remained flat at $9.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPWR. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,117,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 114,500 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Company Profile

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

