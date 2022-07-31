Employers (NYSE:EIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Employers had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Employers stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.49. Employers has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $43.46. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.08.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 31.42%.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Employers from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.
Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.
