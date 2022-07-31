Employers (NYSE:EIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Employers had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Employers Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Employers stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.49. Employers has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $43.46. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.08.

Employers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 31.42%.

Institutional Trading of Employers

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Employers by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,959,000 after purchasing an additional 319,856 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Employers by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,132,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,497,000 after purchasing an additional 64,725 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Employers during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,046,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Employers by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 115,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 42,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Employers by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 647,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 42,067 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Employers from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

