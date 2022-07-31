Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,800,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 924.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,260,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $90.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.79. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.10%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

