Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.54 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.96%. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Emergent BioSolutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.67. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $67.69.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $70,917.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,381 shares in the company, valued at $439,896.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $70,917.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,896.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $36,972.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 9.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 85,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

