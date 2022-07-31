Emercoin (EMC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7,538.00

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $896,397.15 and approximately $7,538.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00044783 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000204 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002900 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000296 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,607,070 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

