EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.30-$7.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.80 billion-$10.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.68 billion. EMCOR Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.30-7.80 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.25.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.4 %

EME stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.37. The company had a trading volume of 319,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.13. EMCOR Group has a 52-week low of $95.64 and a 52-week high of $135.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $202,536.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,841.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EMCOR Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 232.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 166,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,789,000 after purchasing an additional 116,692 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,814,000 after acquiring an additional 97,001 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,019,000 after acquiring an additional 90,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,411,000 after acquiring an additional 68,835 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 179,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,222,000 after acquiring an additional 63,289 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

