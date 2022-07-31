Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Short Interest Update

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Emclaire Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EMCF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.10. The company had a trading volume of 557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Emclaire Financial has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $87.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.87.

Get Emclaire Financial alerts:

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter.

Emclaire Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emclaire Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Emclaire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Emclaire Financial stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,054 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 34,043 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned about 2.78% of Emclaire Financial worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emclaire Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emclaire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emclaire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.