ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Short Interest Update

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the June 30th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ElringKlinger Price Performance

Shares of EGKLF opened at $7.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. ElringKlinger has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $8.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ElringKlinger from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.00 ($10.20) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

About ElringKlinger

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

Featured Articles

