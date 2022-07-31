Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Crossvault Capital Management LLC

Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 2.7% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $329.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33. The stock has a market cap of $313.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.06.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock worth $380,134,601 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.