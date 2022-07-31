Electroneum (ETN) Achieves Market Cap of $59.29 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $59.29 million and $56,689.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000270 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,925,192,278 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.