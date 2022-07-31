Einsteinium Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last Week (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $2.28 million and $7,428.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00021067 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.18 or 0.00261245 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000786 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000928 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,741,061 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

