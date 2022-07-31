EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 140 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $1,656,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.42.

Shares of ITW opened at $207.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

