EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Reduces Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lowered its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,395 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 114 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $499.10 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $358.37 and a 1-year high of $640.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $500.89 and a 200 day moving average of $530.21.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $675.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $605.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.72.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total value of $6,760,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 707,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,705,537.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total transaction of $6,760,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,705,537.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,170 shares of company stock worth $419,382,287. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

