EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Increases Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 57,018 shares during the period. TC Energy accounts for approximately 1.6% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $8,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in TC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 344.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TRP stock opened at $53.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.77 and a twelve month high of $59.38.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.699 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TRP. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

TC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.