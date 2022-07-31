EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Buys 11,836 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,167 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.8% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH opened at $542.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $502.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.24. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The company has a market cap of $508.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,144 shares of company stock valued at $69,269,555 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.50.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

