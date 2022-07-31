EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 102.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $206.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.91. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

