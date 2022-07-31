EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 5,627 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,924 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIVB. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $610,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,290,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Argus raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $557.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.73.

SVB Financial Group Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $403.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $512.83. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $355.37 and a one year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total transaction of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

