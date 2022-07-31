Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC) Declares GBX 0.42 Dividend

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Ediston Property Investment Price Performance
LON:EPIC opened at GBX 78.60 ($0.95) on Friday. Ediston Property Investment has a one year low of GBX 71 ($0.86) and a one year high of GBX 88 ($1.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.36, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a current ratio of 22.33. The stock has a market cap of £166.11 million and a PE ratio of 462.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 77.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 78.96.
About Ediston Property Investment
