Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC) Declares GBX 0.42 Dividend

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:EPIC opened at GBX 78.60 ($0.95) on Friday. Ediston Property Investment has a one year low of GBX 71 ($0.86) and a one year high of GBX 88 ($1.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.36, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a current ratio of 22.33. The stock has a market cap of £166.11 million and a PE ratio of 462.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 77.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 78.96.

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

