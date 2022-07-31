Edgeless Price Reaches $0.0239 (EDG)

Edgeless (EDG) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and $343.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeless coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,061.70 or 0.99883755 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004152 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00130854 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00033206 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Edgeless Coin Profile

EDG is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io.

Buying and Selling Edgeless

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars.

