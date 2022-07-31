Edgeless Market Capitalization Reaches $2.38 Million (EDG)

Edgeless (EDG) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Edgeless coin can now be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Edgeless has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and $746.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,659.19 or 0.99993295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00131622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00033175 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Edgeless Coin Profile

Edgeless is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edgeless Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

