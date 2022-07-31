Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Cut to $178.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $183.00 to $178.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $172.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.12.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $165.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.17. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $238.93.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

