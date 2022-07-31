Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises 1.7% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,885,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,430,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,200 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $153,507,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ecolab by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,848,000 after acquiring an additional 841,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $147,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $165.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.17. The company has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ecolab from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.12.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

