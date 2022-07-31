eCash (XEC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $13.37 Million

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 31st. eCash has a market capitalization of $862.99 million and approximately $13.37 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, eCash has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.63 or 0.00603499 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015415 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00038280 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,129,467,173,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

