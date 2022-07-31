Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Up 101.9% in July

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 101.9% from the June 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Trading Up 2.0 %

EOI stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,056. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.06.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOI. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $9,522,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,950,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 585,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,796,000 after acquiring an additional 87,410 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 433,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 59,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,144,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,083,000 after acquiring an additional 46,867 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

