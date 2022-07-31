Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the June 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.06. 15,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,907. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $14.55.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.0429 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.
