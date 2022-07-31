Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the June 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.06. 15,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,907. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $14.55.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.0429 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 38.8% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 80,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 22,413 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $192,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

