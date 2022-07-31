easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Lowered to GBX 560

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 750 ($9.04) to GBX 560 ($6.75) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 310 ($3.73) price target on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.64) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 490 ($5.90) price objective on easyJet in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($8.54) price objective on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.43) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 660.93 ($7.96).

easyJet Price Performance

EZJ stock opened at GBX 399.40 ($4.81) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 423.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 520.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.03 billion and a PE ratio of -3.72. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 338.25 ($4.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 867.60 ($10.45).

Insiders Place Their Bets

About easyJet

In other news, insider Moni Mannings purchased 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 377 ($4.54) per share, for a total transaction of £9,949.03 ($11,986.78). Insiders have bought 2,711 shares of company stock worth $1,025,232 over the last ninety days.

(Get Rating)

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

Featured Articles

