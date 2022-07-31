Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.16

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as high as C$0.16. Eagle Plains Resources shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 2,400 shares.

Eagle Plains Resources Stock Down 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.67 million and a P/E ratio of 16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17.

About Eagle Plains Resources

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects, 8 of which are under option agreements with third parties in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

