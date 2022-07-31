Dynamic Price Tops $0.0402 on Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (DYN) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $618,194.20 and approximately $26.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dynamic has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0402 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,634.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,693.69 or 0.07166053 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00165240 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00021344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.37 or 0.00255407 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.82 or 0.00659261 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.92 or 0.00613153 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005628 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions.

Dynamic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

