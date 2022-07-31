DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €34.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DWS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of DWS stock opened at €28.44 ($29.02) on Wednesday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €23.62 ($24.10) and a fifty-two week high of €41.88 ($42.73). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €27.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is €31.65.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.