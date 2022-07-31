Dusk Network Market Capitalization Tops $62.88 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (DUSK) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $62.88 million and approximately $19.54 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000645 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 410,078,542 coins. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

