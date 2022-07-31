DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.90-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DTE Energy also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.90-6.10 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DTE. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.00.

NYSE DTE traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $130.30. The company had a trading volume of 754,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.62. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $108.22 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.18 and a 200-day moving average of $126.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.13%.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in DTE Energy by 26.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in DTE Energy by 773.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $217,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 18.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

