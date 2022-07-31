Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Short Interest Update

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 98.0% from the June 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Drone Delivery Canada Stock Performance

Drone Delivery Canada stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. Drone Delivery Canada has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48.

About Drone Delivery Canada

(Get Rating)

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

