Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.17-$1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.38. The company had a trading volume of 604,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.01. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $34.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.11, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $508.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Driven Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 18.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 1,790.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

