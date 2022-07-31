Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Short Interest Update

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,500 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the June 30th total of 458,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Draganfly

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPRO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Draganfly during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Draganfly during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Draganfly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, ACT Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Draganfly by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Draganfly Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DPRO remained flat at $0.87 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 149,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,703. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. The company has a market cap of $117.58 million and a PE ratio of 1.02. Draganfly has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $4.19.

About Draganfly

Draganfly ( NASDAQ:DPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Draganfly had a negative return on equity of 76.63% and a net margin of 254.51%.

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

