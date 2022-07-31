Dowling & Yahnke LLC Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,843 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.7% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.45.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $300.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.68. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

