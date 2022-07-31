Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $912,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $47,793,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 435,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $81.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.21.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

