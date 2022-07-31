Dogey-Inu (DINU) Hits Market Cap of $1.17 Million

Dogey-Inu (DINU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Dogey-Inu has a market cap of $1.17 million and $1,111.00 worth of Dogey-Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dogey-Inu has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One Dogey-Inu coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dogey-Inu alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.35 or 0.00619766 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00015726 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00036599 BTC.

Dogey-Inu Profile

Dogey-Inu’s total supply is 948,684,005,233,701 coins and its circulating supply is 427,622,057,080,211 coins. Dogey-Inu’s official Twitter account is @dogey_inu.

Dogey-Inu Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogey-Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogey-Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogey-Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogey-Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogey-Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.