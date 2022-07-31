Dock Trading Up 22.6% This Week (DOCK)

Dock (DOCK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Dock coin can currently be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dock has traded up 22.6% against the dollar. Dock has a total market cap of $22.50 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,771.74 or 1.00016349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00186213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00131099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00033441 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 796,102,835 coins. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dock is dock.io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io.

Dock Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

