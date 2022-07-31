DMScript Reaches Market Cap of $39,386.91 (DMST)

DMScript (DMST) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $39,386.91 and approximately $3.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DMScript has traded 32.9% higher against the US dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.03 or 0.00607636 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015556 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00037943 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DMScript

