dKargo Price Hits $0.0496 on Top Exchanges (DKA)

dKargo (DKA) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One dKargo coin can now be bought for $0.0496 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, dKargo has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. dKargo has a market capitalization of $50.44 million and $8.64 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About dKargo

DKA is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html. dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dKargo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

