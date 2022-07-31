disBalancer (DDOS) Price Tops $0.16

disBalancer (DDOS) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 31st. Over the last seven days, disBalancer has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. disBalancer has a market cap of $999,047.01 and approximately $187,712.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00604818 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001654 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002253 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00015016 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00037897 BTC.
About disBalancer
disBalancer’s total supply is 6,810,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,289,569 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer.
