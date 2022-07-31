Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 298.33 ($3.59).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DLG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.34) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 315 ($3.80) to GBX 240 ($2.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($3.98) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 323 ($3.89) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 330 ($3.98) to GBX 215 ($2.59) in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:DLG opened at GBX 206 ($2.48) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 239.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 263.83. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 184.55 ($2.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 319.40 ($3.85). The firm has a market cap of £2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 858.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

