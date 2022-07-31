DinoX Price Tops $0.0202 (DNXC)

DinoX (DNXC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. During the last week, DinoX has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. DinoX has a market cap of $688,393.46 and $141,881.00 worth of DinoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DinoX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.10 or 0.00605254 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001652 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002240 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015304 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00038095 BTC.
About DinoX
DinoX’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,011,080 coins. DinoX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DinoX
