Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAT. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 588.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 1.1%

DFAT opened at $44.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.54. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $49.67.

