Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) One Day Volume Tops $549.00

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 30th. In the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market capitalization of $341,747.26 and $549.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00007770 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00009522 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $59.10 or 0.00250039 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000280 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

DRC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

