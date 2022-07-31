DigiByte Market Cap Reaches $191.31 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $191.31 million and approximately $16.68 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- Primecoin (XPM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000155 BTC.
- Quark (QRK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Myriad (XMY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- X-HASH (XSH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006812 BTC.
- Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001099 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,533,314,683 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is www.digibyte.io. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.